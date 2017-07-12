Cards Against Humanity Releases Special “For Her” Edition Of Classic Game

Cards Against Humanity is everyone’s favorite, naughty party game. And now, there is a special edition specifically geared towards women! The “For Her” edition of the game comes in a special pink box, and for an extra $5 more, you’ll receive the exact same game as you would with purchasing a regular edition.

So what gives? The “For Her” edition is actually the game makers not so subtle jab at the “pink tax,” or the extra cost women pay for products geared specifically towards them. A 2015 study of five different industries and 35 product categories found that, on average, women’s products costs about 7% more than men’s.

All profits from the sale of the cards will donated to charity, so they extra $5, if you choose to purchase this edition, will be going to a good cause!

