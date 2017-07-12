Clint Eastwood Casts Real-Life Heroes For “The 15:17 To Paris” Film

July 12, 2017 7:43 AM
Filed Under: Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler, Clint Eastwood, movie, Spencer Stone, Terrorist, the 15:17 to paris, Train

Remember the names Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone? They may sound familiar since the were in the news after the three of them managed to stop a terrorist on a train headed to Paris.

Not only is there a book about these three men, but Clint Eastwood is making the movie, which will actually star these real-life heroes. Sadler, Skarlatos and Stone will play themselves alongside professional actors, Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer, and Ray Corasani. Of course, Eastwood will direct the film, as well as produce it.

It should be interesting to see how these guys do onscreen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live