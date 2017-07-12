Facebook Is Slowly Rolling Out Ads On Your Messenger Screen

It was only a matter of time before Facebook ads got to our messages.

After testing the idea in Australia and Thailand, Facebook plans to slowly start infiltrating our Facebook Messenger home page with ads. Before the end of 2017, you can expect your messages to be broken up by ads targeted to you specifically. Not only that, but if you’ve ever messaged a business, they will be able to send ad messages to you directly.

Just when you thought there was no room for anymore #ads in your life, #Facebook adds more #Messenger https://t.co/By14VniQ6v — Alex Merton-McCann (@Cybermum_AU) July 12, 2017

Facebook’s Head of Product for Messenger, Stan Chudnovsky said…

“[Advertising is] not necessarily everything, but it’s definitely how we’re going to be making money right now. There are some other business models we are exploring as well, but they’re all around ads one way or another.”

Like any business, they have to make money. So rather than charge you a monthly fee, they’re just going to filter in more ads.