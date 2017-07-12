Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Cocaine Rumors After People Noticed Lines Of Sugar On Her Countertops In Snapchat Pic

Lines of “sugar”…that’s Kim Kardashian story and she’s sticking to it.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian posted a rather interesting picture on Snapchat that left a lot of her fans thinking she might be using cocaine. While using the flower halo filter, Kim failed to crop out the countertop behind her. Seen in the picture are two lines of white powder.

As we all know, Kim never backs down from a twitter fight or any fight for that matter. Just ask Taylor Swift. Almost immediately after the pic went viral, Kim was on Twitter putting out fires, squashing the idea that she uses cocaine. According to Kim, the lines of white powder is sugar, left over from the family’s candy shopping spree at Dylan’s Candy Shop.

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

As for Twitter? Yeah, they’re still going with the cocaine idea. However, Chrissy Teigen did come to her defense saying…