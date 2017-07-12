Mother Gifted A Surprise Meeting With Late Son’s Heart Recipient On Her Wedding Day

Moments before their wedding ceremony was set to begin, Kelly Turney had one more gift for his now bride, Becky Turney, in the form of a surprise sixth groomsman.

Becky’s son Triston passed away several years earlier, and his heart was given to a man, Jacob Kilby. Up until that moment, Becky and Jacob had only exchanged messages online and had one phone call. Becky’s wedding ceremony was the first time she ever met Jacob in person, and the first time she got to hear her son’s heartbeat since his passing.

Becky told Today, “I lost my mind. I squealed like a little girl. I jumped up and down. It was incredible. I’ve never ever been surprised like that, like ever. I’m the girl who secretly unwraps all the Christmas presents under the tree and puts them back. So for him to pull this off was just incredible.”

Along with his heart saving Jacob, Triston’s vital organs have saved four more lives after being donated. Becky said, “Everyone has a legacy, but to see how Triston changed Jacob’s life is just incredible. It makes you super proud.”

