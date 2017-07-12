The Home Built By Legendary Cowboys Coach Tom Landry Hits The Market

July 12, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, DFW, For Sale, Home, House, Local, Tom Landry

You could become just the fourth owner of a home built by a Dallas Cowboys legend.

The house built by Coach Tom Landry and his wife Alicia, located at 4510 Hallmark in Dallas, has hit the market.  Owner Mathew Lopez is just the third person to own the home, and says it still holds some its original features.  He told WFAA, “It’s been incredibly overwhelming at times.  It has, I think, a kind of semblance of hallow ground.  It is literally where Tom Landry built America’s team and all the things he did for his community; the church and the YMCA started here.”

Lopez is asking for $1.25 million for the home, and hopes it lands with another Cowboys fan.  “No Mean Joe Greene or his son.  We are going to harbor that grudge for Coach Landry.”

You can see pictures inside the home HERE.

Via WFAA

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live