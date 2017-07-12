The World’s Largest Super Soaker Cuts Through Glass, Watermelon, And Will Absolutely Destroy Your Backyard! (Video)

Be the biggest kid on the block this summer with the World’s LARGEST Super Soaker. This comes from the mind of a NASA engineer, Mark Rober, and if NASA is behind this, you know it’s good.

The Super Soaker has been completely upgraded to over seven feet long, and Rober demonstrated the absolute power this toy has. It easily cut through watermelon, glass, and honestly, we’re surprised he didn’t punch a hole in his fence!

You’ll definitely shoot your eye out with this, so be careful if you decide to build your own!

Via Mashable