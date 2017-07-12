What Song Does Dak Prescott Play To Get Pumped Up? You’ll Never Guess It.

We’re all anxiously waiting for Dak Prescott to lead the ‘Boys to the playoffs again this upcoming season, and if he’s going to do that, he’ll certainly need to replicate his amazing season last year.

So how does our star Quarterback like to get pumped before a game? Like 90% of the league (or 90% of humans) probably, he turns the iPod up loud and jams some tunes. So what’s one song our fearless leader likes to play in order to get his juices flowing and get his mind right before a game?

Sports Illustrated: Favorite song right now?

Dak Prescott: My favorite song ever is Drops of Jupiter by Train. It’s one of the songs I listen to before games. It’s chill, but it’s also upbeat at the same time.

Anyone else get caught off-guard? We love Train, but it doesn’t seem like a “pump you up” kinda song, huh?

Hey if that’s what it takes for a Super Bowl, keep on keepin’ on Dak!

Via D Magazine