Check Out Our Favorite Net Neutrality Memes

Wednesday, July 12th several websites purposefully slowed down their sites in an effort to save Net Neutrality.

Long story short, without Net Neutrality, the internet content you see will only be what your service provider allows you to see, virtually killing creativity, free expression, etc. (These words come directly from the Day of Action website). You can read more about it HERE.

So the best way to explain Net Neutrality…memes! Here are some of our favorites!

We’ll keep updating throughout the day.