Dak Prescott Wins The Award For Breakthrough Athlete At The ESPYs

July 13, 2017 8:43 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Award, Awards, breakthrough athlete, dak prescott, payton mannin, sports, the epsys

A big night in the sporting world Wednesday, as ABC hosted the 2017 ESPY Awards.

Payton Manning hosted, which led to some awkward cutaway shots of Kevin Durant during the monologue.

Dak Prescott won the award for Breakthrough Athlete – which shouldn’t come as any surprise after hearing even Bryce Harper sing Prescott’s presence while playing in the MLB All-Star Game.

But the moment that stole the show belonged to 15-year-old Jarrius Robertson, who won the Jimmy V Award for courage. Robertson has fought liver problems all his young life – enduring two transplants and a year-long coma along the way. The teen is a huge Saints fan, and is even an honorary member of the roster – and really caught the public’s attention during NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans this past February. The ESPYs isn’t always the best awards show, but there are always those special moments no one can forget. This is one of those.

