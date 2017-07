Twitter user @WhosRobertSeed, proved that the Domino’s app should maybe be a little bit more user friendly.

His mom used the app to attempt to order pizza for them but forgot a few important ingredients.

My mom used the dominos app for the first time and forgot to get sauce and cheese. Dead pic.twitter.com/cAhd1ymMsg — bj stead (@whosrobertseed) July 7, 2017

The tweet was posted on July 7 and has already gained more than 30,000 likes and 12,000 retweets. Not to mention, the countless comments that have been posted by users and pizza competitors.

-source via elitedaily.com