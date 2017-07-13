Mom Sells Stillborn Son’s Crib At A Garage Sale, Receives A Surprise From The Buyer

Valerie Watts was nine-months-pregnant she experienced the trauma of finding out that her son, Noah, was stillborn. Left with a nursery full of baby clothes and possessions that were supposed to be Noah’s, Valerie made the difficult decision to sell it all at a garage sale in her hometown of Cokata, Minnesota. It took Valerie over a year to bring herself to do that. The grief the young woman felt must have been unimaginable.

At the garage sale, a man by the name of Gerald took a liking to the crib and wanted to buy it. Gerald restores old furniture and he thought he could make use of the crib in some way. He mentioned Valerie was a bit hesitant at first to sell it, but she eventually sold it to him. The man didn’t understand Valerie’s hesitation and just thought she didn’t want to sell it. It was until Gerald later discovered the real reason behind the garage sale through his wife, who had been chatting with Valerie for some time. Valerie eventually told her why she was having this garage sale.

The couple wanted to return the piece of furniture, but Gerald decided to do something different. He so he decided to transform the crib into a bench as a memorial. A week later, Gerald returned to Valerie’s house with the gift. She could now have a bench that would sit in her home as a memory of Noah. Valerie was moved by the gift and brought to tears by the beautiful gesture of this stranger.