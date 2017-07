Part of NASA’s Juno spacecraft’s mission is getting images from above Jupiter’s Great Red Spot. This is Juno’s seventh close flyby, getting within 6,130 miles of the spot. It’s also the closest flyby to date.

Besides being incredibly beautiful, the Great Red Spot is 10,159 miles wide, which is roughly 1.3 times the size of Earth. The pictures reveal a tangle of dark, veinous clouds weaving their way through a massive crimson oval.

