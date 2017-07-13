New Study Shows Dallas Drivers Spend 48 Hours a Year Looking for Parking

The one part we all dread when going to downtown is parking.

A new study released by INRIX shows that the average Dallasite spend 48 hours a year looking for parking. Dallas was one of 10 cities studied by INRIX, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, and Detroit were among the other nine.

The 48 hours of time spent on looking for parking adds up to $995 per driver in wasted time, fuel and emissions. It lands Dallas 4th on the list of total cost for parking search. The study also shows that drivers in Dallas spend an average of $37 per year in parking tickets, which is fifth highest among the cities analyzed.

I guess it’s good to not be number one in this study.