Shia LaBeouf Apologizes For Racist Comments, Says “I Am Deeply Ashamed Of My Behavior & Make No Excuses For It”

Over the weekend, Shia LaBeouf was arrested for public intoxication. During the booking process, Shai had more than a few interesting things to say, specifically about an African American officer just trying to do his job.

You can watch the video HERE.

In less than 24 hours, Shia was out on bail. Not only that but he has returned to work. Needless to say, he’s been busy since the arrest and has now apologized for his actions. Shia says,

“I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it.”

Shia also added,

“It’s a new low. A low I hope is bottom.”

Here’s to hoping that Shia is a rock bottom. Perhaps it will enable him to get the help he needs.