The Olympic Channel Will Air All 8 Dream Team Basketball Games From The 1992 Barcelona Summer Games

The Olympic Channel is taking us back 25 years.

Starting this weekend, they’ll broadcast great Olympic performances from the past – including the Dream Team’s run through the 1992 Barcelona Summer Games.

Called by most the greatest basketball team ever assembled, all eight games will be shown in prime time – starting on August 28th. There’ll be one each every night, ending with an 11-hour marathon Labor Day.

To refresh the memory, every member of that team is enshrined in the National Basketball Hall of Fame – and all but one player on the roster is in the NBA Hall of Fame.