Tickets to the World Premier of Star Wars The Last Jedi Sold At Auction For $21,000

If you saw Star Wars tickets up for auction the other day on Ebay and thought it was a hoax guess again.

Two tickets were just sold on Ebay to the premier of Star Wars The Last Jedi. ESPN ESPY Day Auction put the tickets on Ebay with all proceeds going towards the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Most Star Wars fans typically don’t have that kind of money lying around, but least it went to a good cause. The rest of us can still see the film when it hits theaters later this year on December 15th.