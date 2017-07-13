Tickets to the World Premier of Star Wars The Last Jedi Sold At Auction For $21,000

July 13, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: Auction, Charity, star wars, The Last Jedi

If you saw Star Wars tickets up for auction the other day on Ebay and thought it was a hoax guess again.

Two tickets were just sold on Ebay to the premier of Star Wars The Last Jedi. ESPN ESPY Day Auction put the tickets on Ebay with all proceeds going towards the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Most Star Wars fans typically don’t have that kind of money lying around, but least it went to a good cause. The rest of us can still see the film when it hits theaters later this year on December 15th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live