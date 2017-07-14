96 Degree Texas Heat Is Still Hot Enough For A Coke Can To Explode In Your Car

So far, this summer hasn’t exactly been hot. We’ve barely broken 100 degree weather here in DFW. In fact, it seems like it’s rained more in July than it has the entire year.

Even though this summer has been mild in comparison to year’s past, it’s still hot enough to bust a coke can inside your car. Reddit user TheManWithNothing posted this pic after he accidentally left a full can of Coca-Cola in his vehicle. In 96 degree weather yesterday, the heat index inside his car was enough to essentially rip the lid off the top of a coke can.

Just imagine the sticky mess that was left behind in his car! Hope he wasn’t in the car when this soda went off.