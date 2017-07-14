Couple Badly Burned By Flaming Cocktail At Highland Village Bar

While visiting the Shoal Creek Tavern at The Shops at Highland Village the other day, a couple ordering a flaming cocktail got more than they expected.

The two suffered major burns, but luckily sustained non-life-threatening injuries, after they were scorched by splashed alcohol from a liquor bottle that broke.

After employees acted quickly by extinguishing the flames, they called for help. Emergency responders immediately took the couple to Parkland Memorial Hospital via CareFlite.

Source: WFAA 8