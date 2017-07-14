Father Of 4 Girls Walks Out In Silence, Falls Face Down In The Pool After Finding Out He’s Having Another Girl

Fifth time’s a charm right? Wrong!

It’s impossible to guarantee the sex of your baby when he or she is conceived the old-fashioned way. Sure there are a million different old wives’ tales you can try, but again, there’s no guarantee. So if you already have four girls, odds are your fifth baby will also be a girl.

Now for a dad, as much as you love your girls, there’s probably that little voice in your head telling you, you need a boy. Perhaps like this dad, who is really, really hoping that baby #5 is a boy.

Let’s set the scene…mom and dad are surrounded by their four little girls. Each child has a cupcake in hand. When they eat the cupcake, the cake will either reveal pink or blue and reveal the gender of baby #5. Long story short, it’s another girl. But dad’s reaction is priceless!

The man gets up without saying a word, walks outside, then falls face down in the pool. Poor guy. He really wanted a boy.