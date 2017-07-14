Meet Beyoncé’s Babies, Sir Carter & Rumi!!!

July 14, 2017 6:55 AM By Rebekah Black
Ladies and gentlemen, this is NOT a drill! Beyoncé just posted a picture of her two new bundles of joy!

Obviously, they are adorable! And tiny! And so stinkin’ cute! Looks like baby boy was in fact named after Jay Z. Bey calls him Sir Carter, which we assume that means Shawn Jr. However, maybe his name is actually Sir. As for Baby girl, well she’s got a pretty cute and totally original name, Rumi!

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyoncé posted the picture late last night on the twins one month birthday.

By the way, Bey looks amazing!!!!!! She seems to be fitting right in as a mother of three.

