“Walking Dead” Stuntman Injured During Show Production Dies Of Massive Head Trauma

Production of the hit AMC show The Walking Dead was shut down after stuntman John Bernecker suffered serious injuries while rehearsing a fight scene. The scene called for Bernecker to make a routine fall from a balcony, but unfortunately he lost his footing and fell some 30 feet to the concrete floor below.

Dear Walking Dead Family, please keep John Bernecker, our stuntman and his family in your prayers today. ❤️ — Lauren Cohan (@LaurenCohan) July 13, 2017

Unfortunately, the Coweta County Coroner’s Office in Georgia confirmed that Bernecker has died from his injuries, suffering from massive head trauma.

A stuntman from The Walking Dead who had an accident today on set has died, RIP John Bernecker. Thank you for all that you did for the show. pic.twitter.com/b9QdDwdOng — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingNews) July 14, 2017

R.I.P. John Bernecker -amazing #stunt man & all around great guy. So glad we had the privilege of working together. I'll treasure that time. pic.twitter.com/AiukBXCydv — Laura Cayouette (@KnowSmallParts) July 13, 2017

AMC said in a statement, “We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set. He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Via People