It’s another sad day in Hollywood. We lost another good one. A man who has been in the business for over 60 years.

Martin Landau has passed away at the age of 89. Landau passed away in Los Angeles. His publicist confirmed the news on Sunday.

Apparently, Landau had been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center briefly. Sadly, he suffered some sort of complications and passed away.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.