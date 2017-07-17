David Reviews Fastball

July 17, 2017 5:00 AM By David Rancken
Friday night, I got to see a fascinating sports documentary on Netflix. It’s called “FASTBALL”.

It’s all about baseball pitchers and how the fastball influenced Major League Baseball. It tells the tales of players like Rich Goose Gossage, Walter Johnson, Aroldis Chapman and Nolan Ryan. They ask legendary hitters about the greatest fastball pitchers ever.

It also shows how deceptive the speed gun is when you compare it to how they measured speeds from earlier generations. All things being equal in the tech, Chapman hit 105 on the gun. When you applied Ryan’s fastest to current technology, he would have measured more than 108 mph.

Fascinating.

