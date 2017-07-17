Ed Sheeran Popped Up In The Season Premiere Of Game Of Thrones

Well, well, well, Edd Sheeran isn’t a one trick pony when it comes to talent. The man can do more than just sing. He can act too!

Sunday night marked the season premiere for Season 7 of Game of Thrones. If you are an Ed Sheeran fan, you got a nice surprise in the middle of the episode. Sheeran himself popped up in the middle of the show.

You may remember back in May, the GOT showrunners confirmed Sheeran would be a guest star. The idea had been brewing for years as a way to surprise Maisie Williams aka Ayra Stark. If you saw the scene, Maisie definitely looked surprised. Warning! Spoiler video below.

Of course Sheeran himself was pretty proud too! He Instagrammed the whole thing during the show!

Throwback to the time I was a Lannister A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Looks like he had a small watching party.

First time @itsbennyblanco has seen an episode, here's his review A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

And let’s not forget meeting Maisie!

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Wonder if we’ll see Sheeran again this season? Fingers crossed Ayra kills him!