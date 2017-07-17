Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Involved In Altercation With Bouncer At Dallas Bar

Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott was reportedly involved in a physical altercation at Clutch Bar late last night, according to police.

Source confirms @fishsports report that Ezekiel Elliott was involved in an altercation last night at Clutch bar in Dallas — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 17, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: Sources Allege @DallasCowboys Star #EzekielElliott Involved In Late-Night Altercation At Clutch Bar. Full Report Coming pic.twitter.com/G6viRQhcqN — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 17, 2017

Details are scarce at the moment, although reports indicate there were no arrests were made after the incident. Zeke is currently under review from the NFL from accusations of incidents of domestic violence, which could result in a one to two game suspension for this upcoming season. Though investigators and prosecutors in Ohio have cleared Zeke from any wrongdoing, NFL officials are still investigating the incident.

The Cowboys have heard nothing from the NFL of any additional suspension.

Via NBC DFW