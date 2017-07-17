Food Delivery App Favor Expands Service, Triples Coverage In Arlington And Doubles Coverage In Dallas And Fort Worth

Favor is expanding across DFW in a HUGE away. The Austin-based food delivery service has grown their delivery zone in every direction, tripling its coverage across Arlington and doubling its reach across Dallas and Fort Worth. The app now reaches customers in Irving, Mesquite, Garland, Lewisville, Colleyville, Grapevine, North Fort Worth, Hurst, Euless, and Bedford.

With the expansion, Dallas and Fort Worth now constitutes 40% of the app’s total delivery coverage. DFW is their fastest growing market, and reports now project to be the company’s busiest market by the end of 2017.

To help with the expansion, Favor will add 100,000 new “Runners” in DFW to sustain the amount of new orders. In case you’re interested in a job, Runners are independent contractors who set their own hours. If you want a side gig to supplement your income, 100,000 new positions are available!

In honor of the expansion, all this month, Favor is celebrating with several discounts and deals, including:

$50 in free delivery credit . All new users who download the Favor app and use the code FAVORTX will receive $50 in delivery credit to use on orders placed on or before July 31, 2017.

. All new users who download the Favor app and use the code FAVORTX will receive $50 in delivery credit to use on orders placed on or before July 31, 2017. $1 Delivery Weekend. From July 14-16, it’ll be $1 deliveries all weekend long from a variety of restaurants including Joy Macarons, Pok the Raw Bar, Tacodeli, Sapa House, Cane Rosso, Ida Claire, Sixty Vines, Dutch’s Hamburgers, Fireside Pies, Oni Ramen, Salsa Limon, Funnel Cakes & Gelato, Mama’s Pizza, Piranha Killer Sushi, Social Bakehouse Cafe, and more.

Via Culture Map