Happy World Emoji Day!

July 17, 2017 6:55 AM By David Rancken
It’s World Emoji Day!!!

Now this isn’t an official holiday, but we’ve been pretending it is since 2014. World Emoji Day was started by the Emojipedia creator Jeremy Burge. The day itself was reportedly picked based on the calendar emoji in your smartphone.

Ok, enough facts. It’s time for the official World Emoji Day theme song! Yep, that’s a thing. Performed by Jonathan Mann and catchy as hell. It starts off pretty annoying, but just wait for it. By the time the chorus hits, you’ll be hooked and singing it the rest of the day!

Happy World Emoji Day!

