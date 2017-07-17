King Of Horror, George A. Romero, Has Passed Away

July 17, 2017 5:25 AM By Rebekah Black
Night of the Living Dead…Dawn of the Dead…Day of the Dead…the list of epic horror films goes on and on. All directed by George A. Romero. If you love zombie flicks, this is the man that started it all.

Sadly, the legend has passed away on Sunday. Romero has been dealing with a very aggressive lung cancer. While the battle was brief, Romero passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was surrounded by his wife and daughter while they all listened to the score of one his favorite films, 1952’s “The Quiet Man.” He was 77-years-old.

Rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

