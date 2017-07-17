Learn How To Become A Mermaid At The Mercademy In Fort Worth

July 17, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, DFW, fort worth, Local, Mermaids, Texas, the mercademy, the mermaids, YMCA

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to be a mermaid, you don’t even have to leave your backyard.  A group of professional mermaids and mermen, known as the MerFriends, established the Mercademy in 2012.  The academy offers classes in all things being a mermaid, and classes are open to both adults and children of all ages.

Mermaid classes include:

The Mercademy Open House ($25) – a two-hour introductory workshop aimed at beginners. Includes a fabric tail rental, safety seminar, swimming techniques, tricks, photos and video. Advanced registration is encouraged.

 The Mercademy Transformation ($225) – eight hours of advanced instruction split over four classes. Includes fabric tail rental, safety seminar, swimming technique, tricks, routines, video, professional photo shoot and certificate of completion. Upon graduation from the class, mermaids receive their own tail with a customized tail bag featuring their chosen Mer-name. Pre-registration is required (August registration is still open).
All of the classes are taught by certified merfolk, who are all trained and certified by the American Red Cross.  Classes are offered year round, except in December, and private sessions are always available.
More information can be found HERE!
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live