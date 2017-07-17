‘Star Wars’ Resort Is Coming To Orlando

July 17, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: Disney, Orlando, Star Wars Resort

Not surprisingly, Disney is really going all out with their ‘Star Wars.’ A lot of people thought Disney would ruin the franchise, but it really seems like they’re going above and beyond.

Their newest investment into the ‘Star Wars’ franchise is by no means an exception. This will be Disney’s most ‘experimental’ concept yet, and they’re promising a 100% authentic experience. Get this, if you look out any window in your hotel room you’ll see space!

It seems like ‘Star Wars’ is in pretty good hands with Disney.

Via Mashable

