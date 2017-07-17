This Little Girl Is Trying So Hard To Give The Perfect Wedding Toast

July 17, 2017 8:14 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Little Girl, Speech, Toast, Wedding

It’s not a wedding until the best man or maid of honor gives a terrible speech at the reception. However, in this case, we have a child, no older than 4, giving the speech.

Ok, so this little girl is pretty adorable. She just trying to give an awesome toast to the bride and the groom. However it takes a minute to get the right words out. Honestly, we don’t know what she’s saying. We did manage to understand an “I love you.” But for the most part, she’s just rambling.

Now look closely at the adults behind her. At first they think it’s cute, but 30 seconds in, you can see the funny starting to fade. They’re all hiding behind fake smiles.

Well, at least mom, who was clearly holding the camera thought she was hilarious. Bridezilla and the lady in blue…not so much.

