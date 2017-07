Over the weekend, the newly-constituted Eagles hosted The Classic West – a huge concert in LA featuring Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Journey and Fleetwood Mac.

Most eyes were on the Eagles, though – because it was the band’s first appearance with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. So, how did things go?

Turns out there is a lot of video on-line, and we dug up three of the best – including a walk-on appearance by Bob Seger.

Enjoy.