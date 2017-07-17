Woman Cancels Wedding, Uses Non-Refundable Reception To Feed The Homeless

July 17, 2017 4:53 AM By Jody Dean
In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus tells the story of a king who sends out invitations to his son’s wedding feast. When the requests were rejected, he invites beggars and the poor to the banquet instead. That’s almost exactly what happened in Indiana this weekend, after a 25-year-old Purdue student named Sarah Cummins called off her wedding.

Facing a $30,000 bill at the Ritz Charles north of Indianapolis, she decided to have the party anyway – and invited 170 homeless people as guests. Saturday was the day, and residents from four local shelters came – including children and a number of veterans.

Cummins hasn’t revealed why she called of the marriage, and says it’s still too heartbreaking to talk about – but called it “an opportunity”.

