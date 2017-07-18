Adorable Dog Rides Her Horse Around Texas Farm

Maizey is a 10-year-old yellow retriever from Boerne, Texas, and she has a knack for the cowpoke life.

Her owner, Kathryn Ryckman, filmed the pupper riding her horse with incredible stability and poise, like she’d been there before. It looks like the horse has a modified saddle to help Maizey maintain her balance, but she is riding the animal like a champ!

And in just in case you need another dose of adorable in your life, here’s Maizey leading her horse around the pen, like any good cowdoggy.

Via UPI