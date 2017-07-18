Ed Sheeran To Make Cameo Appearance On “The Simpsons”

Fresh off his highly publicized cameo of Sunday night’s premiere of Game of Thrones, it won’t be too long before we see Ed Sheeran on another one of our favorite shows.

For The Simpson’s upcoming 29th episode, Sheeran will appear on a musical-themed episode entitled “Haw-Haw Land,” which of course is inspired by the Academy Award nominated La La Land. Sheeran will reportedly play a character akin to Ryan Gosling’s in La La Land, whom Lisa is instantly smiten with.

Now Ed Sheeran is in The Simpsons (pic via @EW) pic.twitter.com/1eDhkZYZ1r — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 17, 2017

Sheeran is a long-time Simpsons fan, even sporting a tattoo of a three-eyed fish named Blinky who appears in several episodes. When Simpsons executives heard of Sheeran’s fandom, producer Al Jean knew a perfect role for him. “We had a perfect part for him,” explains Jean. “So we said, ‘Oh, great, we’ll have him do this!’ And we recorded him over the phone from England.”

Sheeran’s episode is scheduled to air in the fall.

