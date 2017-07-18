Flash Flooding In Ellison Creek In Arizona Caught On Tape

Sometimes people get upset when weather warnings interrupt their TV shows. Really, how bad can flash flooding be?

Well, if we don’t know by now, it can be really bad – and a huge flash flood in Arizona this past weekend ended up sweeping away 14 people. Although warnings were issued, there was no cell service in their area – so without weather radios, they couldn’t have known.

Meanwhile upstream, another group of people caught the water as it churned out of the mountains – eventually forming a wall of ask, debris, rocks and mud estimated to be 6 feet high once it reached the narrows of the canyon. And though the footage is intense, you also want to scream at these people to move back!