Gary Oldman Transforms Into Winston Churchill In “Darkest Hour” Trailer

It’s probably not a stretch to say actor Gary Oldman can play anyone or anything. If you remember his performance as Ludwig von Beethoven in Immortal Beloved, Lee Harvey Oswald in JFK, or Sid Vicious in Sid and Nancy, you know. The man is a marvel.

Now, as Christopher Nolan’s epic Dunkirk opens, comes the trailer for Oldman’s new film, arriving in theaters this November. It’s called Darkest Hour, and tells the story of Winston Churchill.

This is why the word “Wow!” was invented. Watch. Oldman’s transformation is astounding.