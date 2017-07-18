Justin Timberlake Channels Rafiki In The Lion King & Hoists A Fan’s Baby Into The Air

July 18, 2017 5:10 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, Baby, Fan, Golf, Justin Timberlake, rafiki, The Lion King

Nants ingonyama bagithi Baba…yeah, that’s the beginning of The Circle of Life in the Lion King. In English that means, there comes a lion. Which is the exact move Justin Timberlake pulled with a fan’s baby.

Over the weekend, Justin Timberlake spent some time playing golf in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. However, it’s not his golf game we care about. It’s all about that baby he hoisted up high above his head as if he were Rafiki in the Lion King.

Clearly, this baby’s dad has a lifelong dream of getting Timberlake to hold his child. At one point he starts chanting, “Hold the baby.” at first Justin is just going to pass by, but then something inside him changes. He goes back and holds that baby. They take a few pics together when Justin feels the spirit of The Lion King. He even sings the song while holding the child up.

It really is the circle of life.

 

 

 

 

