Lucky Whitehead’s Dog Returns Home Safe And Sound

Scary moment for Cowboys Wide Receiver Lucky Whitehead after his dog, Blitz, was apparently stolen and being held for a $20,000 ransom.
Well good news all you Cowboys and especially dog lovers…Blitz has been returned.
Fort Worth based rapper Boogotti Kasino was apparently in possession of Blitz, but he tried to make it clear he purchased the dog from another person, and only wanted a $20,000 payment to recoup the losses of the stolen pupper.
You can hear Boogotti Kasino explan himself HERE, and HERE. Whether or not his stories are true is a matter of suspect, but at least Blitz is finally home safe and sound!