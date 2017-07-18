Mariah Carey to Produce TV Drama Based on Her Life

By Annie Reuter

Mariah Carey fans will be able to watch the pop star’s steady rise to fame in a new fictional scripted drama series. The singer is currently working on developing a television drama based on her real life that will appear on Starz. Carey will executive produce the project with longtime friend Brett Ratner.

The series is set in New York City in 1986 and will highlight Carey’s rise to fame as a biracial 16-year-old girl, reports Deadline.com. The drama will follow the aspiring singer-songwriter as she survives a difficult childhood to become the biggest-selling female artist of all time.

This is far from Carey’s first time in the executive producer chair. Previously, she produced Mariah’s World, for E!. No word on when the new series will air.