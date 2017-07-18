Prince George Isn’t Even Remotely Excited About Visiting Poland

Poor Prince George. He’s not even 4-years-old and already everything he does or says is under a microscope.

Obviously, kids will be kids whether they are royal or not. In a rare moment, caught on camera, Prince George was just wasn’t “feeling it” after his arrival in Poland along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

As most of us can relate to long and boring plane rides, no matter how luxurious the plane, being cooped up as child just isn’t fun. The little guy probably just wants to run around and play, but no instead he has to walk the red carpet and be on his best behavior.

Yep, he’s thoroughly unimpressed. However, that didn’t stop dad from having a little chat with his son.

It’s looks like their little chat did the trick.

The Duke and Duchess, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, today arrived in Poland for the start of #RoyalTourPoland A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Ok, pouty lips or not he’s still a cutie!