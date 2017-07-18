R. Kelly Makes First Public Comments after Sex Cult Allegations

R. Kelly often tweets motivational/philosophical messages using the hashtags #MorningsWithKellz and #MorningMotivation.

This morning Kelly took to social media with a message that reads: “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”

“You have work to do and purpose to live. Make it count,” Kelly captioned the post.

Yesterday was a fairly significant day for the R&B singer. In a lengthy article published on Buzzfeed, multiple parents accused Kelly of brainwashing their daughters and keeping them in a sex cult.

While his representatives have maintained the artist’s innocence, this is his first public comment, which seems to express his desire to move on from the troubling allegations.

See his post below.