R. Kelly’s Alleged “Cult Hostage” Says “I’m Totally Fine…I’m Happy Where I’m At”

On Monday, Buzzfeed broke a story claiming that R&B singer R. Kelly was holding women against their will in a cult-type of situation.

In fact, the parents of Jocelyn Savage are claiming their daughter is being held against her will, perhaps brainwashed, they even suggest she may have Stockholm Syndrome. Back in December of 2016 was the last time they saw their daughter. Savage’s mother says…

“It was as if she was brainwashed. [She] looked like a prisoner — it was horrible. I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she’s in love and [Kelly] is the one who cares for her. I don’t know what to do. I hope that if I get her back, I can get her treatment for victims of cults. They can reprogram her. But I wish I could have stopped it from happening.”

You can read the entire story HERE.

Well, now Jocelyn Savage is speaking out. In a video message Jocelyn says…

“I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that. It just came to a point where it definitely got out of hand so, you know, I just want everybody to know, my parents, that I’m totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at and everything is ok with me.”

However when asked where she’s staying and if she’s free to come and go, she refused to answer the question. You can watch the entire video HERE.