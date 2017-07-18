Swimsuit Company Offering One Piece Suit Featuring Guy Fieri’s Face

We’re in the thick of summer, so chances are, you’ve spent some time out by the pool or lake already. It’s never too late to update your wardrobe, either, and we can almost guarantee you don’t have a swimsuit quite like this one.
Beloved is the company that brought you the hairy men’s piece, which you can see below.
Now, they’re introducing their latest design, a one piece swimsuit that is all celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s face.
You can check out Beloved’s entire collection of swimsuits, clothes, hats, and accessories HERE.
Via Bustle