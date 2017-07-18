Transgender Woman’s #BathroomBuddy Pic With Governor Greg Abbott Goes Viral

In Texas, the Bathroom Bill has been somewhat of a hot button issue.

Basically the bill was established by Republicans in an effort to prevent transgender people from using the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. You can read more about the bill HERE.

Now Governor Abbott has been a big proponent of the bathroom bill. However there is one problem, how do you truly know who is transgender? Here’s a perfect example…

This is Ashley Smith. She is transgender. And she raises a very valid point. Smith says,

“How will the Potty Police know I’m transgender if the Governor doesn’t?”

Since she posted the picture over the weekend, it’s gone viral with over 1,500 shares. Now, she isn’t really trying to troll the governor. In fact, she didn’t even tag him in the post. She was simply trying to get the point across.