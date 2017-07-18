Watch RoboCop At The OCP Headquarters (Dallas City Hall) In Honor Of The 30th Anniversary

July 18, 2017 8:34 AM By Rebekah Black
Fun Fact: RoboCop was shot right here in DFW. Dallas to be exact. If you want to get even more specific, Dallas City Hall.

Believe it or not, but the original RoboCop movie is getting ready to celebrate it’s 30th Anniversary. Since it was shot in Dallas, it’s time to celebrate! On September 10th, you can be a part of a special screening at the real OCP Headquarters (Dallas City Hall), which includes the star himself Peter Weller. There will also be a Q&A after the show.

Tickets for the event go on sale August 1st at 11AM.

 

 

