$1.2M House For Sale In Richmond, Texas Is Full Of Creepy Dolls & Mannequins

What’s the last thing you would expect to see in a million home? How about thousands of freaky dolls and mannequins!

In Richmond , Texas there is a $1.2 million house for sale.It’s sitting on 2 acres of land. It’s 5 bedrooms with 5 and 1/2 bathrooms. The house itself is over 7,000 square feet. It’s a beautiful house…

If you can look past all the clutter, the weird dolls glued to the ceiling, and the half-dressed mannequins in the shower! Not to mention the cowboy sitting at the kitchen bar and the mannequin guarding the gated entrance. There’s also a fake family just hanging out in one of the bedrooms. No big deal, right?

Click HERE to see the pics.

WRONG! After seeing the pics, there’s no way we’re taking a tour of this place. NO WAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!