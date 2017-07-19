Avoid Florida, Lake Apopka Is Infested With Gators

July 19, 2017 5:44 AM By Jody Dean
Lake Apopka is the third-largest lake in Florida, and sits about 15 miles outside of Orlando. And while alligators are a common site in that part of the state, even locals took notice of this: dozens of the beasts swimming the surface of a little pond off the main part of the water.

It’s not the first time a scene like this has been captured at the lake, and the video already has hundreds of thousands of views.

Just last year wildlife officials re-stocked the lake with more than a million baby bass, so an abundant food supply might have something to do with the numbers.

In any case, this is the signs read “Swim At Your Own Risk”.

