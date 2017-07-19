Blue Collar Comedian Ron White’s “Wife” Files For Divorce, But They Aren’t Actually Married

Well this story just took a twist.

Comedian Ron White has been “married” since 2013 to Margo Rey. Fast forward to almost four years later and Rey has officially filed for divorce. However, there’s just one small problem. According to White, the two were never married.

Yes, the couple had an official wedding ceremony in Texas in October of 2013, but they never actually got the marriage license.

To make a long story short, Rey is now claiming they had common law marriage, even though White is claiming that they never lived in Texas. White also says they “never represented to others that they were married.”

Since California doesn’t have any type of common law, White wants the case thrown out.

As for Texas and what constitutes a common law marriage, well, there are three simple rules…

Agree to be married Live together as husband and wife, and Told others (hold yourselves out) that you are married.

